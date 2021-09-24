OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Karnataka eases Covid restrictions further, cinema halls to reopen from 1 Oct. Details here
Listen to this article

The Karnataka government today issued order instructing that cinema halls, auditoriums will operate with 100% capacity from October 1 while adhering to Covid norms and taking minimum one dose of vaccine. 

Night curfew will continue to be imposed in the state from 10 pm to 5 am from 25 September. Pubs have been permitted to operate from October 3. 

Classes from 6th to 12th will now take place for 5 days a week with full strength in districts with positivity rate less than 1%. 

Strict surveillance at border posts in districts adjoining Kerala and Maharashtra will continue. Kerala has been recording the highest number of cases compared to other states. 

