The Karnataka government today issued order instructing that cinema halls, auditoriums will operate with 100% capacity from October 1 while adhering to Covid norms and taking minimum one dose of vaccine.

Night curfew will continue to be imposed in the state from 10 pm to 5 am from 25 September. Pubs have been permitted to operate from October 3.

Classes from 6th to 12th will now take place for 5 days a week with full strength in districts with positivity rate less than 1%.

Strict surveillance at border posts in districts adjoining Kerala and Maharashtra will continue. Kerala has been recording the highest number of cases compared to other states.

