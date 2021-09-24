Karnataka eases Covid restrictions further, cinema halls to reopen from 1 Oct. Details here1 min read . 07:46 PM IST
- Night curfew will continue to be imposed in the state from 10 pm to 5 am from 25 September
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Karnataka government today issued order instructing that cinema halls, auditoriums will operate with 100% capacity from October 1 while adhering to Covid norms and taking minimum one dose of vaccine.
The Karnataka government today issued order instructing that cinema halls, auditoriums will operate with 100% capacity from October 1 while adhering to Covid norms and taking minimum one dose of vaccine.
Night curfew will continue to be imposed in the state from 10 pm to 5 am from 25 September. Pubs have been permitted to operate from October 3.
Night curfew will continue to be imposed in the state from 10 pm to 5 am from 25 September. Pubs have been permitted to operate from October 3.
Classes from 6th to 12th will now take place for 5 days a week with full strength in districts with positivity rate less than 1%.
Classes from 6th to 12th will now take place for 5 days a week with full strength in districts with positivity rate less than 1%.
Strict surveillance at border posts in districts adjoining Kerala and Maharashtra will continue. Kerala has been recording the highest number of cases compared to other states.
Strict surveillance at border posts in districts adjoining Kerala and Maharashtra will continue. Kerala has been recording the highest number of cases compared to other states.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!