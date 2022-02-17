The state had given a similar waiver for travellers from Maharashtra last week

The Karnataka government on Thursday announced that passengers coming from Kerala and Goa through any mode of transportation will no longer need to carry a negative RT-PCR report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"In view of the current Covid-19 situation, the mandate of possessing RT-PCR negative test report shall be discontinued for those arriving from Goa and Kerala (airways, railways, road transport and personal vehicles)," read a government order.

"However, those arriving from these states will have to present two dose/full dose vaccination certificate," it added.

The state had given a similar waiver for travellers from Maharashtra last week.

"In view of current Covid-19 situation, the mandate of possessing RT-PCR negative test report shall be discontinued for those arriving from the state of Maharashtra (airways, railways, road transport and personal vehicle)," read the earlier order.

"However, the production of two dose/full dose vaccination certificate shall be continued with strict enforcement. The above-revised surveillance measures are notified herewith to be complied for arrivals from Maharashtra until further orders," it added.

The testing restrictions were imposed to arrest the spread of the virus after a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases across the country.

Covid situation in state

Karnataka on Wednesday clocked 1,894 fresh cases of coronavirus and 24 fatalities, taking the tally to 39,31,536 and toll to 39,715.

There were 5,418 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 38,68,501, a health department bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 835 were from Bengaluru Urban, which saw 1,979 people being discharged and four virus-related deaths.

After Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru recorded the second-highest number of cases at 125, Belagavi (87), Udupi (69), Tumakuru (61), Ballari (56), Hassan and Shivamogga (50), followed by others.

The total number of active cases across the state is now 23,284. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 1.90%, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 1.26%.

Of the 24 deaths, four are from Bengaluru Urban; Ballari (three), Bagalkote, Dharwad, Udupi and Uttara Kannada (two), followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 17,73,222 cases, Mysuru 2,28,852 and Tumakuru 1,59,355.

Cumulatively, a total of 6.37 crore samples have been tested, of which 99,516 were on Wednesday alone.

