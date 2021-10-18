As Karnataka continues to see a consistent decline in daily Covid-19 cases, the state government has decided to ease certain norms, as per a new order issued on Monday.

“After considering a consistent decline in the number of daily Covid-19 cases, test positivity rate and the overall decline in active cases, the Karnataka technical advisory committee (TAC) has recommended opening up of more activities in the state," the order read.

It added that as a part of the modified guidelines, operations at the airports in Karnataka are being eased for international passengers.

The travellers will no longer need to go through SPO2 routine checks (except in cases of fever, cough, cold, difficulty in breathing, etc) at airports.

In addition to this, the RT-PCR test report checking on arrival will also be discontinued, except for those from selected countries, notified by the Government of India, to be conducted at the airport.

“Instead, there will be mandatory uploading of RT-PCR report in Air Suvidha portal by the passenger and checking of the same by the concerned airlines before the boarding of the passenger," stated the order.

“With respect to the protocol of quarantine for arrivals from the United Kingdom, the prevailing guidelines issued by the concerned the ministry of Government of India will be followed. Clarification regarding the same will be issued by the department of health and family welfare," it added.

Apart from this, the government has also decided to reopen swimming pools in the state with 50% capacity of each batch.

All visitors are required to be screened for fever and respiratory symptoms and only asymptomatic people who have taken both doses of anti-Covid jab will be allowed in.

“After every batch-the rest rooms, walkways, and other common areas used by the swimmers shall be disinfected," read the order.

Schools reopen in Karnataka

Further, the state government has decided to reopen schools for classes 1 to 5 from 25 October, in strict adherence to all Covid-19 protocols.

“Parental consent letter for physical classes is mandatory. There shall be screening for Covid-19 symptoms on entry, 50% of the capacity in a classroom, provision of hand sanitizers, physical distancing of one-meter minimum as practically feasible, no crowding, particularly at school entry and exit," read the order.

It also said that classrooms and restrooms will be disinfected daily using 1% Sodium Hypochlorite solution.

Only teachers and staff who have been vaccinated with two doses of Covid-19 vaccination will be allowed to attend duty. There shall be additional use of face shield by teachers who are over 50 years of age.

Covid situation in state

Karnataka on Sunday clocked 326 fresh Covid-19 cases and four deaths, taking the total infection count to 29,83,459 and toll to 37,941, the health department said.

The day also saw 380 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,36,039.

Out of 326 new cases reported on Sunday, 173 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 87 discharges and one death.

The total number of active cases in the state is 9,450. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.41%, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 1.22%.

