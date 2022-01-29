The Karnataka government on Saturday decided to further relax some restrictions that were imposed after a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases last year.

This comes as the state saw a dip by about 7,000 cases – reporting 31,198 cases – during the day, as compared to Friday. The cumulative caseload in Karnataka reached 37,23,694, while 50 deaths took the death toll to 38,804.

Bengaluru contributed about 50% of the infections of the day with 15,199 cases.

Further, 71,092 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 33,96,093. The positivity and case fatality rates for the day were at 20.91% and 0.16%, respectively.

Check what's allowed in state from now, what's shut:

Night curfew will be lifted in the state from 31 January.

The state government had last week withdrawn weekend restrictions.

Regular classes will begin for students of standard 1 to 9 from 31 January.

The government allowed pubs, bars, restaurants, and hotels to remain open completely and allow 100% occupancy.

Only 50% of the occupancy will be allowed in the cinema halls, multiplexes, swimming pools, gyms, sports complexes and stadia.

Offices will now have 100% occupancy.

For marriages, 300 people will be allowed to congregate in open spaces and 200 people in closed spaces.

All kinds of services have been permitted in religious places. However, only 50% of capacity at religious places will continue.

Fairs, rallies, sit-in demonstration, protests, social gatherings and religious gatherings will continue to be prohibited.

Mandatory RT-PCR tests for passengers coming from Maharashtra, Kerala and Goa will continue.

The state government had imposed curbs, including night curfew and the weekend curfew from 4 January.

Since the hospitalisation and fatalities are much less than the first and second wave of Covid-19, the government has decided to ease curbs.

According to state health minister Dr K Sudhakar, the overall hospitalisation on Friday was 1.9%.

"Overall hospitalisation rate in Karnataka as of Jan 28th is 1.90%. 5,477 people of the 2.88 lakh active cases are hospitalised. Patients in Non-oxygenated beds: 1.24%, Patients in Oxygenated beds: 0.42%, Patients in ICU/Ventillators: 0.24% (sic)," Sudhakar tweeted on Saturday.

