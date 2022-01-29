Karnataka eases some Covid curbs: Check what's allowed, what's not2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2022, 03:25 PM IST
The state government had imposed curbs, including night curfew and the weekend curfew from 4 January
The state government had imposed curbs, including night curfew and the weekend curfew from 4 January
|
Listen to this article
The Karnataka government on Saturday decided to further relax some restrictions that were imposed after a sudden surge in Covid-19 cases last year.
This comes as the state saw a dip by about 7,000 cases – reporting 31,198 cases – during the day, as compared to Friday. The cumulative caseload in Karnataka reached 37,23,694, while 50 deaths took the death toll to 38,804.
Bengaluru contributed about 50% of the infections of the day with 15,199 cases.
Further, 71,092 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 33,96,093. The positivity and case fatality rates for the day were at 20.91% and 0.16%, respectively.
Check what's allowed in state from now, what's shut:
The state government had imposed curbs, including night curfew and the weekend curfew from 4 January.
Since the hospitalisation and fatalities are much less than the first and second wave of Covid-19, the government has decided to ease curbs.
According to state health minister Dr K Sudhakar, the overall hospitalisation on Friday was 1.9%.
"Overall hospitalisation rate in Karnataka as of Jan 28th is 1.90%. 5,477 people of the 2.88 lakh active cases are hospitalised. Patients in Non-oxygenated beds: 1.24%, Patients in Oxygenated beds: 0.42%, Patients in ICU/Ventillators: 0.24% (sic)," Sudhakar tweeted on Saturday.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!