Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Karnataka: Educational institutions shut in this district after IMD issues orange alert

Karnataka: Educational institutions shut in this district after IMD issues orange alert

As per IMD, the coastal region of Karnataka is likely to receive isolated and very heavy rainfall till 7 July
1 min read . 04:34 PM ISTLivemint

Meanwhile, with heavy rains disrupting normal life in coastal areas and Malnad region of Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said rescue works have been taken up on priority

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The district administration of Karnataka's Kodagu has announced a holiday for Anganwadi centres, schools and colleges in the district after an orange alert in view o heavy rains was issued, reported news agency ANI.

The district administration of Karnataka's Kodagu has announced a holiday for Anganwadi centres, schools and colleges in the district after an orange alert in view o heavy rains was issued, reported news agency ANI.