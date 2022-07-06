Meanwhile, with heavy rains disrupting normal life in coastal areas and Malnad region of Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said rescue works have been taken up on priority
The district administration of Karnataka's Kodagu has announced a holiday for Anganwadi centres, schools and colleges in the district after an orange alert in view o heavy rains was issued, reported news agency ANI.
