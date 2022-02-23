The official said 14 different incidents of arson and violence took place in the city (after the murder), which would require filing of FIRs. In three cases FIRs have been registered, he said, adding, the police were trying to trace those who lost their motorbikes and properties in the arson and violence Earlier, a few BJP leaders including Karnataka Minister K S Eshwarappa and Union Minister of state Shobha Karandlaje claimed a conspiracy behind Harsha's murder, and demanded NIA probe into it. Eshwarappa, who is from the district, alleged "Musalman goondas" were behind the activist's murder. BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh alleged Harsha was killed by jihadi fundamentalists for his opposition to Hijab at educational institutions. Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the murder has a link with the ongoing Hijab row in the state.