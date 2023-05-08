Of the 384 of the candidates contesting from the Bengaluru seats in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election 157 are crorepati, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report, a registered non-governmental organisation (NGO) working to effect electoral reforms in the country.

The ADR report analysed the self-sworn affidavit of 384 out of the 389 candidates, contesting in the 28 constituencies of the Bengaluru region on 10 May. The report found that 41% of the candidates from the Benagaluru region have a net worth of above ₹1 crore.

Further, the report said 87 candidates, which is 23% of the total have declared their assets as more than ₹5 crore while 37 candidates (10%) have declared assets between ₹2 crore to ₹5 crore.

It also highlighted that 76 candidates have declared their assets between ₹50 lakh to ₹2 crore, and 70 candidates have declared assets between ₹10 lakh to ₹50 lakh.

114 candidates have assets less than ₹10 lakh.

Highlighting the role of money power in elections, the report noted that all major political parties gave tickets to wealthy candidates.

As per the report among the major parties, 26 (96%) out of 27 candidates analysed from the Congress, 27 (96%) out of 28 candidates analysed from the BJP, 21 (88%) out of the 24 candidates analysed from the JD-S and 25 (89%) out of 28 candidates analysed from the AAP have declared assets valued more than ₹1 crore.

The average of assets per candidate contesting in 28 constituencies in the Bengaluru region is ₹24.48 crore.

Of the 3 candidates with the highest declared assets, contesting in the 28 constituencies of the Bengaluru region, the top position is held by Yousuf Shariff, who is contesting from Chickpet assembly seat as an independent candidate. His asset is worth ₹1,633 crore.

Congress candidate Priyakrishna is in the second spot. She is contesting from the Govindarajanagar assembly seat and has assets worth ₹1,156 crore.

On the third spot of Bengaluru's wealthiest candidate is Suresha BL, contesting from the Hebbal Assembly seat.

Suresha has declared assets worth ₹648 crore.

has declared assets worth ₹648 crore. Voting for Karnataka Assembly election will be held on 10 May and the counting of votes will take place on 10 May.