Karnataka election 2023: 41% of candidates from Bengaluru region are crorepatis2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 07:13 AM IST
23% of the total candidates have declared their assets as more than ₹5 crore
The average of assets per candidate contesting in 28 constituencies in the Bengaluru region is ₹24.48 crore
Of the 384 of the candidates contesting from the Bengaluru seats in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election 157 are crorepati, a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report, a registered non-governmental organisation (NGO) working to effect electoral reforms in the country.
