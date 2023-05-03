Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address an election rally in Mulky, located in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, on May 3. The rally is expected to draw more than 2.5 lakh people from 13 Assembly constituencies of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Prime Minister Modi is set to speak at 10:30 AM. Party workers and supporters from every booth in the two districts are expected to attend, and all arrangements, including parking and drinking water, have been made.

The venue for the rally is a 70-acre space at Kolnadu grounds, and a huge pandal is being erected to make seating arrangements for participants. The workers and supporters have been instructed to reach the venue by 9 AM due to security reasons. After the Prime Minister's speech, he will fly to Ankola and Kittur to address more rallies.

According to Sudarshan Moodbidri, president of Dakshina Kannada unit of the BJP, a special breakfast of Kudla chusine, including uppittu, avalakki, moode, neer dose, and other delicacies, will be served to the PM.

Moodbidri added that booth-level meetings of workers have been organised to make the rally a success, and the venue was handed over to the security personnel by noon on May 2. Helipads have been built at NMPA, NIT-K and Mulky.

With only nine days left for Karnataka Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is fighting hard to retain its hold in the coastal region, which is termed the 'cradle of Hindutva politics'.

The BJP is looking to win in as many seats as possible, having overcome initial dissent from those who were denied tickets to contest. Two prominent individuals, K Raghupati Bhat in Udupi and Minister S Angara in Sullia (Dakshina Kannada), who revolted against the party as soon as they were denied the opportunity to contest, have already come back to the party fold, throwing their weight behind the official candidates.

