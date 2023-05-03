Karnataka Election 2023: Mulky gears up for PM Modi’s rally today, 2.5 lakh to attend2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 07:53 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to speak on May 3 at 10:30 AM in Karnataka's Mulky.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address an election rally in Mulky, located in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka, on May 3. The rally is expected to draw more than 2.5 lakh people from 13 Assembly constituencies of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.
