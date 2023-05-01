The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka has pledged to enact a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state if elected to power. The UCC, also known as Article 44, seeks to ensure equality for all citizens under a single national civil code, regardless of their religion.

The BJP has promised to implement the UCC based on the recommendations of a high-level committee that will be set up for this purpose. The party's manifesto also states that "justice to all; appeasement to none" is its policy.

The UCC covers various aspects of civil law, including marriage, divorce, maintenance, inheritance, adoption and property succession. To ensure that every citizen in Karnataka has access to basic amenities, the BJP has also promised to provide three free cooking gas cylinders to every below-poverty-line (BPL) family in the state.

The BJP manifesto for Karnataka also includes plans to establish an "Atal Aahara Kendra" in every ward of every municipal corporation in the state to provide affordable and healthy food to everyone.

In addition, the BJP has pledged to launch the "Poshane" scheme, which will provide half a litre of Nandini milk and five kg of "Shri Anna-siri Dhanya" through monthly ration kits to every BPL household.

BJP National President J P Nadda, who was present at the manifesto release programme, reiterated that the Constitution of India allows for the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code, and the BJP's goal is to ensure justice for all citizens.

The UCC has been a topic of discussion for many years, with some arguing that it will promote social harmony and gender justice, while others fear it will erode religious freedoms. The BJP's manifesto indicates that it is committed to implementing the UCC while addressing the concerns of all communities in Karnataka.

What is Uniform Civil Code?

Article 44 of the Indian Constitution prescribes a Uniform Civil Code that advocates the cause of equality by conferring uniform treatment, irrespective of one's religious denomination. The Code is all-encompassing in its ambit, governing matters ranging from marriage and divorce to maintenance, inheritance, adoption and succession of property.

The Code proceeds on the premise that religious doctrines should be separated from law in modern societies, which undergirds the imperative for a uniform legal framework.

The most important purpose of the Uniform Civil Code is to strike a balance between ensuring the protection of the interests of the vulnerable sections and fostering harmony among the diverse cultural groups that dot the country's demographic map.

Dr. B R Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Constitution, recognised the significance of a UCC and deemed it desirable. However, he considered it wise to leave its adoption voluntary for the time being.