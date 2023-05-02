Congress on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka Elections promising free electricity up to 200 units, ₹3,000 per month for unemployed graduates, free bus travels for women etc. The grand old party also promised to repeal all unjust laws and anti-people laws that were passed by the BJP government in the state.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Karnataka CM and LoP Siddaramaiah, party state president DK Shivakumar and other leaders were present when the manifesto was released.

The manifesto called 'Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota' speaks of five guarantees, ie. Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi, Anna Bhagya, Yuva Nidhi and Shakti.

Kharge said "I am giving the sixth guarantee that these guarantees will surely be implemented in the first cabinet meeting on the first day of the government formation."

The manifesto called 'Sarva Janangada Shanthiya Thota' (Peaceful garden of all communities) includes the Shakti scheme which will provide free travel to all women throughout the state in regular KSRTC/ BMTC buses and the Gruha Lakshmi scheme under which each woman head of the family will receive ₹2,000.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Karnataka CM and LoP Siddaramaiah, party state president DK Shivakumar and other leaders are present on the occasion.

Congress in its manifesto announced that if it forms a government in Karnataka this year, it will provide 200 units of free electricity. It will also hand ₹2,000 every month to each and every woman head of the family, ₹3,000 per month for two years to unemployed graduates and ₹1,500 per month to unemployed diploma holders.

Free travel to all women in regular KSRTC/BMTC buses, it said

The party leader also promised that it will sympathetically consider an extension of OPS to the pensionable government employees who joined service since 2006, to fill unapproved vacancies in all Government Departments within one year.

The Congress manifesto also mentions, “We believe that law and Constitution is sacrosanct and can not be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities. We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations"

Congress party is committed to increasing reservations for SC’s from 15% to 17%, for ST’s 3% to 7%, and restore minority reservations of 4% and increasing reservations of Lingayat’s, VokKaliggas’s and other communities and to pursue inclusion in the 9th Schedule of the Constitution, the manifesto mentions.

The ceiling and reservation are to be increased from 50% to 75% to accommodate the hopes and aspirations of SC/ST/OBC/Minority/ and other communities like Lingayat and Vokkliggas.

It also says, it will ensure that the works begin within 90 days of the issue of the work order, get the work completed within the time specified in the contract and settle the bills of the contractors within the time frame of contractual agreement and to provide a special allowance of ₹5000 per month to police officials on night duty and one month's extra pay per year.