Karnataka elections 2023: Congress releases manifesto, promises to repeal anti-people laws2 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 11:44 AM IST
Party president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Karnataka CM and LoP Siddaramaiah, party state president DK Shivakumar and other leaders are present on the occasion.
Congress on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming Karnataka Elections promising free electricity up to 200 units, ₹3,000 per month for unemployed graduates, free bus travels for women etc. The grand old party also promised to repeal all unjust laws and anti-people laws that were passed by the BJP government in the state.
