Karnataka elections 2023: 'Beware of the double engine government,' P Chidambaram warns voters ahead of polls1 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 10:46 AM IST
Targeting the BJP government, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said both engines of the Modi government failed in Manipur. He also warned the people of Karnataka to beware of the ‘spurious’ promises of the double engine government
Attacking BJP government ahead of Karnataka elections, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, said both engines of the Modi government failed in Manipur. The state is facing agitation against the scheduled tribe reservation of the dominant Meity Community.
