1 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 10:46 AM IST Livemint
Targeting the BJP government, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said both engines of the Modi government failed in Manipur. He also warned the people of Karnataka to beware of the ‘spurious’ promises of the double engine government

The state government is broken with internal dissensions, said P Chidambaram in his tweet referring to the Manipur clashes. He also added that the “central government has a trigger-happy solution to all issues". Which has led to the broadening of the divide between Meiteis and the tribal communities.

He also claimed that the two communities used live peacefully during the Congress' governments and now they are on the war path. He also warned the people of Karnataka to beware of the “spurious promise of a double engine Government."

“Look at the consequences of the 'double engine sarkar' in Manipur.Both engines have failed. The state government is broken with internal dissensions. The central government has a trigger-happy solution to all issues. The result is that the divide between Meiteis and the tribal communities has widened. Communities that were on the path to peacefully co-exist during the Congress' governments are now on the war path. The voters of Karnataka should beware of the spurious promise of a double engine Government," he tweeted.

Days before Karnataka will poll for its next state government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct a roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday.

