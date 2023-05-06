Attacking BJP government ahead of Karnataka elections, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, said both engines of the Modi government failed in Manipur. The state is facing agitation against the scheduled tribe reservation of the dominant Meity Community.

The state government is broken with internal dissensions, said P Chidambaram in his tweet referring to the Manipur clashes. He also added that the “central government has a trigger-happy solution to all issues". Which has led to the broadening of the divide between Meiteis and the tribal communities.

He also claimed that the two communities used live peacefully during the Congress' governments and now they are on the war path. He also warned the people of Karnataka to beware of the “spurious promise of a double engine Government."

“Look at the consequences of the 'double engine sarkar' in Manipur.Both engines have failed. The state government is broken with internal dissensions. The central government has a trigger-happy solution to all issues. The result is that the divide between Meiteis and the tribal communities has widened. Communities that were on the path to peacefully co-exist during the Congress' governments are now on the war path. The voters of Karnataka should beware of the spurious promise of a double engine Government," he tweeted.

Days before Karnataka will poll for its next state government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct a roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday.