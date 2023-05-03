The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday took serious note of the "plummeting level" of campaign discourse in the run-up to the Karnataka assembly polls and issued an advisory to all national and State political parties and candidates to exercise caution and restraint in their utterances during campaigning and not to vitiate the election atmosphere.
The Commission, in an advisory, noted that national parties and star campaigners enjoy extra enablements within the Representation of the People Act.
It also invited the attention of the political parties to the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and other statutory provisions which hold the field and fix the framework of the expected campaign discourse.
Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.
Check all the live updates on Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 on Livemint.
Training his guns at Congress, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called the Congress' manifesto "cheating" claiming that most of the programs were announced by the incumbent BJP government.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!