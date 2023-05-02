Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Karnataka's Kalaburagi city on Tuesday, covering three Assembly constituencies ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections.
The roadshow will begin at 5 p.m. from Humnabad Ring Road, which falls under the Kalaburagi North Assembly Constituency, and will end at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Chowk, under Kalaburagi South Constituency. PM Modi's roadshow will cover a 6 km route passing through several areas, including Nagareshwar School, Humnabad Base, Kirana Bazaar, Super Market, and Jagat Circle, as per a report by Hindu.
The entire route has been adorned with cutouts, saffron flags, and clothes, and welcome arches have been installed at various junctions. The roadshow's security arrangements include police barricades and railings installed on either side of the road.
Kalaburagi North Assembly Constituency is a stronghold of Congress and the BJP is anticipating that this event will help the party to sway voters in their favour.
BJP aggressively campaigning in Karnataka
BJP has notched up its campaign efforts in Karnataka since last Saturday with PM Modi kicking off a mega roadshow in Bengaluru. Till May 7, the prime minister is scheduled to address 19 public rallies in different districts besides participating in four roadshows.
"On May 2, PM Narendra Modi will campaign in Chitradurga, Vijayanagar, Sindhanur and Kalaburagi. On May 3, he will campaign for BJP candidates in Moodbidire, Karwar and Kittur," sources had told earlier ANI added.
Karnataka is the only southern state where the BJP is in power. The BJP is seeking a second term in the state and has exuded confidence in returning to power with a full majority. Notably, BJP national president JP Nadda on Monday released the party's manifesto or vision document for the Karnataka Assembly elections in Bengaluru. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa were also present on the occasion.
The polls for the 224-seat assembly will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will be held on May 13.
(With inputs from agencies)
