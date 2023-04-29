PM Modi in Bengaluru today for roadshow; Avoid these routes between 2-7:30 PM2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 09:42 AM IST
PM Modi's roadshow will commence at NICE Road junction, Magadi Road, and traverse 5.3 km to conclude at Sumanhalli.
Several roads will be shut due to PM Modi's roadshow today (29 April) from 2 -7:30 PM (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Bengaluru today and will hold a road show as embarks on a two-day visit to the poll-bound Karnataka.
