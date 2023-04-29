Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Bengaluru today and will hold a road show as embarks on a two-day visit to the poll-bound Karnataka.

The Prime Minister has visited nine times to Karnataka since February this year as the state is set to go for poll on 10 May.

PM Modi will fly to Bengaluru in the evening to hold a road show in Bengaluru North.

Against this backdrop, the Bengaluru police have requested commuters to avoid certain routes.

PM Modi's roadshow will commence at NICE Road junction, Magadi Road, and traverse 5.3 km to conclude at Sumanhalli.

Several roads will be shut due to PM Modi's roadshow today (29 April) from 2 -7:30 PM (IST). Commuters are advised to use the following roads: Old Airport Road-Cambridge Layout Road-Dickenson Road-Cubbon Road, Ambedkar road-Nrupathunga Road-Krumbigal Road-Devanaga Road-Lalbagh West Gate Road-RV College-Basavanagudi 50ft Canara Bank Road.

Bengaluru: Vehicles restrictions on these routes on 29 April, Saturday

1. Vehicles coming from Magadi towards Bengaluru are diverted at the Thavarekere junction and compulsorily must take the right turn and move towards Hemmigepura-Kommagatta via Kengeri can move towards Mysuru road.

2. Vehicles coming from Magadi towards Tumkur Road are diverted at Thevarekere junction by giving a left turn and proceeding towards Sondekoppa and Nelamangala.

3. Vehicles coming from Tumkur and joining Nice road-Goods vehicles must take the right turn at Nelamangala Sondekoppa by passing further proceed towards Thavarekere-Hemmigepura-Kommagatta and via Kengeri can move towards Mysuru Road.

Vehicles coming from the city towards Magadi road should take the left turn at MC circle and join Mysuru road, further can move towards Kommagatt-Hemmigepura and Thavarekere.

Vehicles coming from Nayandahalli towards Tumkur road should move towards Mysore road at Nayandahalli junction reach Kengeri-RR College-Ramohalli-Chandrappa circle-Thavarekere can either move towards Magadi or Tumkur road.

Vehicles moving from the CMTI junction towards Nayandahalli and Mysuru road should take Goragunte playa-West of Chord road-MC circle and via Vijayanagara can join Mysuru road.

Vehicles coming from Old Ring road and Kengeri towards Tumkur road must take the left turn at Ullala junction and via Ullala village-Ramasandra bridge-Hemmigepura and via Thavarekere move towards Tumkur road.