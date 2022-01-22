This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
As the Karnataka government decided to withdraw in the state
However, it was decided that the night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will continue be in force
After a thorough assessment of the Covid-19 situation in the state amid lower Covid-19 hospitalisation rate in the city, the Karnataka government on Friday decided to withdraw the weekend curfew in the state.
The Chief Minister's Office informed the decision in a release and said that the decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Covid-19 situation in the state.
Here is what is allowed and what is not allowed in Karnataka
As per the release, even though the state lifted the weekend curfew, it informed that depending on the hospitalisation trend next week, a suitable decision would be taken at a meeting on whether to reimpose the restrictions. The Karnataka government had imposed a weekend curfew in the state for the next two weeks on January 4 amid surging Covid cases at the time.
Further, it was decided that the night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will continue be in force.
In case of the malls, hotels, bars, clubs and pubs, they will continue operating at 50% capacity and mandatory double vaccination against Covid-19.
It was observed in the meeting that apart from Bengaluru, high cases are being reported from Mysuru, Tumakuru, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. Chief Minister Bommai was told that extra vigil is being maintained on Covid-19 cases in not only Bengaluru, but in other districts too.
Chief minister Bommai was told by officials that of the 243 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants sanctioned for the state, 225 are currently functioning. PSA plants have started functioning in all district hospitals and 113 taluk hospitals.
Additionally, during the meeting, it was observed that the average case doubling rate in the state is three days and each infected is spreading the virus to 2.6 persons.
It was also observed that Medical and paramedical staff are increasingly getting infected with the virus. Bommai was also informed by officials that the rising infection amongst the Covid-19 frontline workers are being taken care of.
It was observed that though the number of cases are on rise, the hospitality rate has remained low at five to six per cent.
