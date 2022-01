BENGALURU : The Karnataka Energy minister V Sunil Kumar on Friday announced that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The Kannada and Culture Minister posted on microblogging site Twitter that he had tested Covid-19 positive and urged everyone who came in contact with him to get tested.

ನನಗೆ ಇಂದು ಕೋವಿಡ್-19 ಸೋಂಕು ದೃಢಪಟ್ಟಿದೆ.ನನ್ನ ಸಂಪರ್ಕಕ್ಕೆ ಬಂದವರು ದಯವಿಟ್ಟು ಕೋವಿಡ್ ಪರೀಕ್ಷೆ ಮಾಡಿಸಿಕೊಳ್ಳಿ.



I have tested positive for Covid-19 today with mild symptoms.



I request everyone who have recently come in contact with me to isolate and get themselves tested. — Sunil Kumar Karkala (@karkalasunil) January 14, 2022

Karnataka on Friday recorded 28,723 new coronavirus cases, 3,105 recoveries and 14 deaths in the past 24 hours, the state health department said. The active Covid case tally in the state stands at 1,41,337.

