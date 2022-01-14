Karnataka Energy Minister Sunil Kumar tests Covid positive

Karnataka Energy Minister Sunil Kumar tests Covid positive1 min read . 09:56 PM IST
The minister posted on microblogging site Twitter that he had tested Covid-19 positive and urged everyone who came in contact with him to get tested.
BENGALURU : The Karnataka Energy minister V Sunil Kumar on Friday announced that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The Kannada and Culture Minister posted on microblogging site Twitter that he had tested Covid-19 positive and urged everyone who came in contact with him to get tested.
"I have tested positive for Covid-19 today with mild symptoms," Kumar said. "I request everyone who have recently come in contact with me to isolate and get themselves tested," he added.
Karnataka on Friday recorded 28,723 new coronavirus cases, 3,105 recoveries and 14 deaths in the past 24 hours, the state health department said. The active Covid case tally in the state stands at 1,41,337.
