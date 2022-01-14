Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Karnataka Energy Minister Sunil Kumar tests Covid positive

Karnataka Energy Minister Sunil Kumar tests Covid positive

Karnataka has continued to witness a surge in the Covid-19 cases in the past few days. 
1 min read . 09:56 PM IST Livemint

The minister posted on microblogging site Twitter that he had tested Covid-19 positive and urged everyone who came in contact with him to get tested.

BENGALURU : The Karnataka Energy minister V Sunil Kumar on Friday announced that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. 

The Kannada and Culture Minister posted on microblogging site Twitter that he had tested Covid-19 positive and urged everyone who came in contact with him to get tested. 

"I have tested positive for Covid-19 today with mild symptoms," Kumar said. "I request everyone who have recently come in contact with me to isolate and get themselves tested," he added. 

Karnataka on Friday recorded 28,723 new coronavirus cases, 3,105 recoveries and 14 deaths in the past 24 hours, the state health department said. The active Covid case tally in the state stands at 1,41,337.

