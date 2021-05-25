As rural parts of Karnataka have been witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, state Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has directed ministers and officials to enforce strict measures there, aimed at controlling the spread of the killer virus.

The Karnataka Chief Minister said there is a spike in cases in rural areas and strict vigil has to be maintained there.

CM Yediyurappa on Tuesday held a meeting with senior ministers of his cabinet and top officials regarding the coronavirus situation in the state.

"There is decline in the number of Covid-19 cases in cities and similar strict measures should be implemented (in rural areas)," CM Yediyurappa was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

Pointing out that there are reports about people in some villages being hesitant to undergo Covid-19 test, CM Yediyurappa said they should be convinced to undergo the test.

Home quarantine should not be allowed in rural areas and those infected should be shifted to Covid Care Centres, he added.

The Chief Minister will interact with select gram panchayats reporting high caseload, via video conferencing on Thursday, regarding containment measures.

Karnataka Covid update

A total of over 20 lakh Covid-19 related recoveries have been recorded in Karnataka so far, as the state today reported 38,224 new discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases, which was at 22,758, the health department said on Tuesday.

The state logged 588 more deaths, taking the toll to 26,399, while the caseload stood at 24,72,973.

Of the fresh cases reported today, 6,243 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 13,210 discharges and 350 deaths.

As of May 25 evening, cumulatively 24,72,973 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 26,399 deaths and 20,22,172 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

The total number of active cases in the state stood at 4,24,381.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 21.13%, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.58%.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.