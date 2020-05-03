Karnataka estimates that in the next few days there will be more recoveries of covid-19 persons in the state as against active ones.

The estimates by the state covid-19 war room comes as a relief to Karnataka that has relaxed restrictions and allowed businesses and industries outside containment zones to resume operations from Monday.

“In (a) few days Karnataka will have more recovered cases than active cases," Munish Moudgil, senior IAS official and the head of the covid war room in Karnataka said.

The Karnataka health department said that 22 people had recovered and were discharged on Sunday that takes the total to 293 recoveries and leaves just 295 active ones out of the 614 recorded in the state so far. The larger number of recoveries would be possible if the trend of lower number of people testing positive continues.

Thirteen new covid-19 positive cases were detected on Sunday that includes six from Kalaburagi, four from Bengaluru, three from Bagalkote.

Though Bengaluru (Rural and Urban) and Mysuru are classified as Red zones by the centre, the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government has allowed opening of industries and some businesses to kickstart the economy after over a month of lockdown. Apart from the 123 containment zones in the state, including 23 in Bengaluru, the government has announced relaxations in most other parts.

Regions outside of Bengaluru have shown a rise in cases in the last few days, according to government data.

Davangere has registered a 38% increase in the last five days while Tumakuru, Mandya and Belagavi have recorded 18.5%, 7.6% and 6.4% respectively till noon on Sunday.

A total of 423 persons or 70% out of the total positive cases in the state are contacts, 73 cases(12%) have international travel history, 55 cases ( 9%) have domestic travel history, 42 cases ( 7%) are people with respiratory infection and 9 cases (2%) are influenza like illness cases. Two cases are still under investigation, according to government data.

Karnataka has 9.83 people testing positive per million as against 246.04 persons in Delhi, 109.42 persons in Maharashtra and 83.70 persons in Gujarat, according to government data.

