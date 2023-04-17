Karnataka: Ex-BJP leader Jagadish Shettar joins Congress ahead of elections

The six-time MLA made the announcement soon after he met with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi and Dharmendra Pradhan failed. The trio reached his house on Saturday night after he rebelled against the BJP's decision not to field him from the Hubli-Dharwad central constituency. According to Shettar, the party's high command had asked him not to contest the assembly election to make way for young people. However, he said he will contest the election come what may.

