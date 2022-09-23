Students who have studied in Kannada medium from class 1 to 10 in Karnataka or Kannada Medium Schools in any other State shall be provided such percentage of reservation in higher, technical and professional education as may be notified by the state government. It also stated that no private industry, establishment or institution shall be eligible for concession of land or any other concession of a tax rebate or deferment of tax or any kind of grant-in aid unless they provide not less than such percentage of the reservation to Kannadigas as per the industrial policy notified by the State. The bill further mandates passing in Kannada exam to get a government job, however, those who passed Class 10 with Kannada as a first or second language are exempted.

