Karnataka explosion: 8 dead as blast rocks Shivamogga, PM Modi expresses grief

As many as eight people were killed in a mysterious blast that shook Karnataka's Shivamogga district on Thursday night and sent shockwaves in neighbouring Chikkamagaluru and Davangere districts.

As per reports, the massive explosion took place near a gravel and boulder crushing facility at a stone mining quarry in Shivamogga. The possibility of subsequent blasts at the quarry at Hunasondi near village Abbalagere has not been ruled out by the state police since some dynamite sticks are still live.

A bomb disposal squad has been rushed to the spot of the incident and the entire area has been sealed off.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the explosion and wished speedy recovery for the injured.

Pained by the loss of lives in Shivamogga. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to the affected: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 22, 2021

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa wrote on Twitter: "I extend condolences to deceased members. Injured people are being treated. I've ordered high-level inquiry on this and strict action will be taken."

No reports of earthquake

While eyewitnesses say they felt tremors at the same time as the explosion, geologists had ruled out recording tremors in any of their observatories.

So strong was the blast that window panes shattered while many houses and even roads developed cracks, said an eye-witness.

"There was no earthquake. But an explosion did take place at Hunsur on the outskirts of Shivamogga under the Rural Police station limits," a police officer told news agency PTI.

Another police officer said, "There has been a blast in a truck carrying gelatin. Six labourers in the truck were found dead. The vibrations were felt locally."

Several locals took to Twitter to express their concerns after the blast incident.

Huge sound and vibration reported in Shimoga, Karnataka at 10.20PM which was felt at about a 15-20KM Radius too - From Shimoga to Bhadrawati. People were on roads under panic. Was it an earthquake or something else? @pksalecha @DevinSalecha #earthquake #shimoga #shivamogga pic.twitter.com/aSlSBlI0Ly — Akash Jain (@akash207) January 21, 2021

The victims were reportedly transporting the explosives meant for mining when the explosion occurred. The vehicle was badly mangled and the bodies of the victims were dismembered beyond recognition.

The blast was also heard across Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's home district at around 10.15 pm Thursday night.

