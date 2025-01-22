Pushpak Train Accident Today: In a tragic incident in North Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, at least eight people are feared dead after passengers from the Pushpak Express jumped onto the tracks to escape a suspected fire on the train. As they exited their coaches, they were struck by the incoming Karnataka Express train on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, passengers aboard the Pushpak Express noticed sparks while the train was braking and mistakenly feared a fire. In response, they began jumping onto the tracks, which led to a tragic incident where they were struck by the incoming Karnataka Express, resulting in at least six fatalities.

The accident took place near Pachora station, where Pushpak Express had halted after someone pulled the chain due to a rumour of fire on board around 5 pm.

Some passengers of the Pushpak Express stepped down, and were hit by the oncoming Karnataka Express, said Central Railway's chief spokesperson Swapnil Nila. At least six persons died in the accident, a district official told PTI.

Railway officials have confirmed that the alarm chain was pulled on the Pushpak Express. They indicated that the smoke from a hot axle may have caused passengers to panic, leading them to pull the chain and jump out of the train simultaneously.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the Pushpak train accident. He has ordered adequate medical treatment for the injured, also condoled the demise of passengers, informed Uttar Pradesh CMO.