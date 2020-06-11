BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Thursday extended the ban on online classes for students up to seventh grade.

This comes a day after the government decided to stop online classes for students between lower kindergarten (LKG) and fifth grade after experts raised concerns over the impact of such method of education on the overall health of young students.

"We had been told till fifth standard there can be no online education (classes). Now we have decided that it has to be extended up to seventh standard," J.C. Madhuswamy, Karnataka's minister for law and parliamentary affairs said after the cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Students in rural areas face bigger connectivity and infrastructure issues compared with those in urban areas. The government conducted meetings with educational experts, mental health professionals, parents and guardians among other stakeholders on Wednesday before taking the decision. Mental health professionals had advocated against online classes for young students due to concerns over increased screen time.

The covid-19 induced lockdown had forced schools and other educational institutions to remain shut, prompting authorities to start online classes to make up for the lost time on syllabus.

Though the state government had earlier hoped to reopen schools and colleges by July, a sharp spike in covid-19 cases reported in Karnataka has forced authorities to revisit its decision.

Karnataka has automatically promoted students till ninth grade without holding exams. However, it has stated that exams for 10th grades will be held from 25 June.

"We don't have idea when to start schools but will have examinations as per schedule," Madhuswamy said.

