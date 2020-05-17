Karnataka extends lockdown for two days till 19 May with existing guidelines

Karnataka government today announced the extension of the lockdown by two days till 19 May, 2020.
The state government today released a circular stating that the guidelines and norms will see no further relaxations as of now and will follow the same guidelines as the lockdown 3.0.
"The guidelines and norms as followed during Coronavirus Lockdown 3 will remain in place till 19th midnight or till further notice," the state government said in a statement.
The fourth extension of the lockdown, which was imposed by the government on 25 March, comes amid the Centre's push to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country. The third phase will end today, 17 May.
On the other hand, The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) today asked Ministries Departments of Government of India, State Governments and State Authorities to continue the lockdown measures up to 31 May, 2020.
The authority further directed National Executive Committee (NEC) to "issue modifications in the guidelines if necessary, keeping in view the need to open up economic activities while containing the spread of Covid-19."
However, a couple of states such as Maharashtra, Punjab and Tamil Nadu had already extended the lockdown till 31 May owing to the increasing coronavirus cases and deaths there.
Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 90,927 while the death toll from Covid-19 has gone up to 2,872, according to the Sunday figures released by the Health Ministry today morning. In past 24 hours, 4,987 new cases, the highest one-day jump, and 120 deaths were reported.