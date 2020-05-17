Karnataka extends lockdown till 19 May, awaits fresh guidelines from centre

The Karnataka government on Sunday said that all existing lockdown restrictions in the state will continue till midnight of 19 May or till the centre issues further orders.

The orders come hours before the extended lockdown is scheduled to end on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended the nationwide lockdown till midnight on 17 May to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In its order, T.M.Vijay Bhaskar, the chief secretary of Karnataka said that all restrictions will continue for at least another 48 hours to ensure that people do not rush out of their homes and add to the threat of covid-19 in the state.

Though Karnataka is hoping that more relaxations will be announced by the centre, it remains cautious due to the sudden spike in covid-19 cases from the state.

Karnataka confirmed 55 new covid-19 positives on Sunday that takes the total to 1147.

A 54-year old male resident of Udupi died due to covid-19 that takes the total number of casualties to 37. Karnataka has a mortality rate of 5.9 per 10 million population as against the national average of 23.8 , 103.5 in Gujarat and 101 in Maharashtra, according to data by the covid war room of Karnataka.

This includes 22 new cases from Mandya, 10 from Kalaburagi, six from Hassan, four from Dharwad, three each from Yadgiri and Kolara, two each from Dakshina Kannada and Shivamogga and one each from Vijayapura, Uttara Kannada and Udupi.

Share Via