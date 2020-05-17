Police personnel check commuters in front of Vidhana Soudha

Karnataka extends lockdown till 19 May, awaits fresh guidelines from centre

1 min read . 17 May 2020

In its order, T.M.Vijay Bhaskar, the chief secretary of Karnataka said that all restrictions will continue for at least another 48 hours to ensure that people do not rush out of their homes and add to the threat of covid-19 in the state