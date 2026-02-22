Karnataka eyes mobile ban on students under-16; CM Siddaramaiah cites social media addiction

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said the state government is mulling a mobile ban for students under-16, citing social media addiction.

“Today as we are discussing this, I seek the opinion of all the VCs present here. Children are falling prey to drugs,” Siddaramaiah said while addressing the vice-chancellors.

He added, “Also, in line with various other countries like Australia, there is a thought to ban mobile phones among students. We are looking at this for children below the age of 16. Many of them are falling prey, are addicted to social media.”

State govt consulting on measures for responsible use of AI, social media: Kharge On Friday, Karnataka’s Minister for Electronics and IT/BT, Priyank Kharge, informed the Legislative Assembly that the state government is consulting on measures to ensure responsible use of artificial intelligence and social media, particularly for children, according to PTI.

He made the remarks in response to senior BJP MLA and former Minister Suresh Kumar, who voiced concerns about children being exposed too early to social media, including pornographic content, during the debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address

The MLA referred to Australia’s recent decision to restrict social media use for those under 16 and noted that the central government’s Economic Survey has also recommended setting an age limit for access to such platforms.

Citing these examples, the survey emphasised the need to consider age-based access to online platforms for children, alongside reducing online teaching to help prevent digital addiction.

During the discussion, the MLA highlighted the minister’s presence and pointed out that both Australia’s move and the Economic Survey signal growing concern over children’s early exposure to social media and inappropriate content, including pornography.

He further said, "This is a very serious matter, so our state should also take a decision regarding social media. Neighbouring Goa has taken a decision. There should be some kind of age limit. Control may not be completly possible, but we should take some measures. If not done, I don't know what will be the situation of our schools and families.”

Minister Kharge acknowledged the concern raised by the senior legislator, describing it as a “serious matter.”

He noted that countries like Finland have already taken action, the UK is considering similar steps, and Australia implemented a ban a few months ago. He added that the state government is currently holding consultations on measures to ensure responsible use of artificial intelligence and social media.

Kharge also mentioned that his department, in collaboration with social media giant Meta, is running a digital detox program benefiting over three lakh children and one lakh teachers.

Goa weighs social media ban for children under 16 to curb online risks Meanwhile, the Goa government is reportedly exploring a plan to prohibit children under 16 from using social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and X, according to the Indian Express.

“Australia has brought in a law ensuring a ban on social media for children below the age of 16. Our (IT) department people have already pulled out those particular papers. We are studying them. We will talk to the chief minister, and if possible, implement a similar ban on children below 16 for usage of social media,” Goa Tourism and Information Technology Minister Rohan Khaunte said on Monday.

Andhra Education Minister on plans to restrict social media access for minors The Andhra Pradesh government is considering implementing stricter regulations to limit social media access for children of certain ages, according to Education Minister Nara Lokesh.

He pointed to concerns over online harassment and abuse targeting women, as well as the impact of excessive social media use on children’s attention spans and education. The minister noted that, during a meeting of the Group of Ministers on Social Media, the state has commissioned a study of legal frameworks to ensure age-appropriate access to online platforms.

Minister Nara Lokesh stated that the Andhra Pradesh government has invited major social media platforms, including Meta, X, Google, and ShareChat, to the next Group of Ministers meeting to review global best practices. He emphasised the need to make social media safer and mitigate its harmful effects, particularly for women and children.