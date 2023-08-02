Karnataka farmer earns ₹50 lakh in 45 days by selling tomatoes3 min read 02 Aug 2023, 12:59 PM IST
Karnataka farmer earns ₹50 lakh profit in 45 days selling tomatoes as prices skyrocket across the state.
A farmer in Karnataka's Vijayapura district struck it rich by selling tomatoes. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Bhimu Bavsingh Lamani earned a net profit of ₹50 lakh in 45 days after the prices of tomatoes skyrocketed across the state. The farmer cultivated tomatoes on his four-acre dry land this season and said he might get ₹50 lakh more profit if the current price continues for three weeks.
