Karnataka farmer wins Padma Shri. Read about his achievements

I am a common farmer but the Indian government has honored me with the Padma Shri award for the research I have done on the machines used in agriculture in the last 35 years, Padma Shri awardee said
Abdul Khader Nadakattin, a grassroots agricultural innovator, on Monday received Padma Shri award from President Ram Nath Kovind. He has as many as 40 innovations under his name to assist small and marginal farmers across India.
I am a common farmer but the Indian government has honored me with the Padma Shri award for the research I have done on the machines used in agriculture in the last 35 years. I want to dedicate this to all the farmers in the country, Padma Shri awardee Abdul Khader Nadakattin told news agency ANI.
President Ram Nath Kovind confered Padma awards for the year 2022 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. Amongst the prominent awardees at today's Investiture ceremony were Padma Vibhushan recipients - Dr Prabha Atre and Kalyan Singh (Posthumous), Padma Bhushan recipients Victor Banerjee, Sanjaya Rajaram (Posthumous), Pratibha Ray and Acharya Vashishtha Tripathi.
The awards are conferred in three categories such as Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.
These awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.
'Padma Vibhushan' is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; 'Padma Bhushan' for distinguished service of high order and 'Padma Shri' for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.
