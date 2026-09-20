Karnataka FDA cracks down on fake drug racket: 24 licences hit, ₹5 cr stock seized — what did it find during raid?

The Karnataka Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Sunday announced action against retailers and wholesalers allegedly linked to the distribution of counterfeit medicines, cancelling 16 drug licences and suspending eight others.

The action came after the FDA’s Drug Enforcement Wing conducted a raid on August 18 at a farmhouse in Kurubarakeranahalli, Bidadi, in Bengaluru South district. Officials said the operation uncovered an alleged illegal facility involved in repacking and relabelling pharmaceutical products without a licence, according to PTI.

During the inspection, authorities seized suspected spurious medicines, along with equipment and printing materials, with the seized stock valued at around ₹5.05 crore. The inventory value of the confiscated material was estimated at ₹4.91 crore.

According to the department, the initial probe found that inexpensive medicines sourced from neighbouring states were allegedly transferred into fresh vials and marketed under labels suggesting they were costly life-saving drugs manufactured by multinational pharmaceutical companies.

The investigation also found products allegedly carrying the 'Pfizer' brand, the department said in a statement.

Fake labels and inactive QR codes found The counterfeit packaging recovered during the operation also featured QR and scanning codes. However, officials found that the codes did not work when checked, the department said.

The FDA warned that the seized medicines could have serious public health implications. Spurious drugs may contain no active pharmaceutical ingredients, incorrect substances or ingredients that could potentially be harmful to consumers.

Case registered under Drugs and Cosmetics Act A criminal case has been filed under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, the department said.

Under Section 17B of the law, counterfeit or falsely represented medicines are treated as spurious drugs. The manufacture, sale, storage or distribution of such medicines is punishable under Section 27, which provides for stringent penalties including rigorous imprisonment and fines.

As the investigation continues, the Karnataka FDA has taken action against retailers and wholesalers suspected of being involved in the sale and distribution of the alleged spurious medicines. The department said 16 drug licences have been cancelled, while eight others have been suspended.

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The licence of M/s Pfizer C & F Depot, located at Survey No. 66/3 B2 in Kempalinganahalli, Nelamangala taluk of Bengaluru Rural district, has also been suspended. According to the department, the action was reportedly linked to alleged non-cooperation with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case.

The investigation also led to the seizure of 30 boxes of expired medicines, prompting concerns that such products could have been put back into circulation through the supply chain.

Seized drugs sent for laboratory tests The Karnataka FDA is blocking the batch numbers and other details of the seized medicines on its portal to stop their further sale or distribution. Samples have also been sent for laboratory testing to determine their chemical composition, sterility and potency.

Authorities are documenting the confiscated medicines, machinery and printing material and will present them before the JMFC court in Bengaluru South as part of the further legal proceedings.

The SIT has widened its investigation to track the alleged supply network and identify other individuals who may have been involved in the operation, officials said.

The FDA has advised consumers to buy medicines only from licensed pharmacies and insist on valid tax invoices. It also urged people to report suspected alterations in drug packaging or QR codes that fail to work to the Drug Enforcement authorities.

Karnataka minister UT Khader warns of strict action in fake medicine case Karnataka Health Minister U T Khader said authorities will take strict action against those found to be involved in the alleged fake medicine network after the SIT submits its findings, as per PTI.

"The department officials have identified a big scale fake medicine network or mafia. Upon learning about the involvement of individuals from other states, we formed an SIT involving personnel from the Drug department, police and Commercial Tax department, and the investigation is ongoing. I would not like to comment further now," he told reporters.

Khader also said some government officials had been suspended in connection with the case. He added that the drug licences of retailers and wholesalers allegedly involved in the sale and distribution of spurious medicines had been cancelled or suspended.