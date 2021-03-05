A fire broke out at Bellandur Lake in the Bengaluru district of Karnataka on Thursday evening.

Lake Marshals and Sarjapur fire personnel reached the spot to douse the blaze. Officials brought the fire under control with the help of three fire engines.

Residents around Bellandur lake were left in a tizzy after a fire was spotted in the area. Interestingly, the fire did not break out due to the presence of toxic chemicals in the water, but some unidentified individuals had set garbage on fire in the buffer area.

A senior BDA official said, “Someone had set the garbage on fire around 11 pm on Wednesday. The spot falls on private land within the buffer zone of the lake. Marshals noticed it around 1 am on Thursday and tried to douse the fire, but could not. Fire engines from Sarjapur fire station later put out the fire."

BDA Chairman S R Vishwanath confirmed the incident.

The biggest water body in the city caught fire in May 2015 and January 2018 due to the presence of pollutants and burned for hours earning it nationwide notoriety.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Topics