Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Karnataka: Fire breaks out at Bellandur Lake, fire engines on spot

Karnataka: Fire breaks out at Bellandur Lake, fire engines on spot

Residents around Bellandur lake were left in a tizzy after a fire was spotted in the area.
1 min read . 10:08 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Lake Marshals and Sarjapur fire personnel reached the spot to douse the blaze. Officials brought the fire under control with the help of three fire engines

A fire broke out at Bellandur Lake in the Bengaluru district of Karnataka on Thursday evening.

A fire broke out at Bellandur Lake in the Bengaluru district of Karnataka on Thursday evening.

Lake Marshals and Sarjapur fire personnel reached the spot to douse the blaze. Officials brought the fire under control with the help of three fire engines.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Bandh observed in Andhra against privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant

1 min read . 09:50 AM IST

Covid-19 update: Active cases rise for third day in a row, daily deaths cross 100

1 min read . 09:46 AM IST

Maharashtra: 10 staff members of Mumbai restaurant test positive for Covid-19

1 min read . 09:22 AM IST

China hikes defence budget to $209 billion, 6.8% increase

1 min read . 09:17 AM IST

Lake Marshals and Sarjapur fire personnel reached the spot to douse the blaze. Officials brought the fire under control with the help of three fire engines.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Bandh observed in Andhra against privatisation of Visakhapatnam steel plant

1 min read . 09:50 AM IST

Covid-19 update: Active cases rise for third day in a row, daily deaths cross 100

1 min read . 09:46 AM IST

Maharashtra: 10 staff members of Mumbai restaurant test positive for Covid-19

1 min read . 09:22 AM IST

China hikes defence budget to $209 billion, 6.8% increase

1 min read . 09:17 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Residents around Bellandur lake were left in a tizzy after a fire was spotted in the area. Interestingly, the fire did not break out due to the presence of toxic chemicals in the water, but some unidentified individuals had set garbage on fire in the buffer area.

A senior BDA official said, “Someone had set the garbage on fire around 11 pm on Wednesday. The spot falls on private land within the buffer zone of the lake. Marshals noticed it around 1 am on Thursday and tried to douse the fire, but could not. Fire engines from Sarjapur fire station later put out the fire."

BDA Chairman S R Vishwanath confirmed the incident.

The biggest water body in the city caught fire in May 2015 and January 2018 due to the presence of pollutants and burned for hours earning it nationwide notoriety.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.