Karnataka reported 760 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 related fatalities on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 9,56,801
The first case of the South African COVID-19 strain has been found in Karnataka, the state health department said in its bulletin on Wednesday. However, the department has not shared any further details on this.
So far, a total of 29 people have tested positive for the UK strain in the state.