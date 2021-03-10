Karnataka: First case of South African Covid -19 variant reported

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The first case of the South African COVID-19 strain has been found in Karnataka, the state health department said in its bulletin on Wednesday. However, the department has not shared any further details on this.

According to the bulletin, 64 UK returnees and their 26 primary contacts have tested positive during RT-PCR tests (for existing variant of COVID).

As of March 10 evening, cumulatively 9,56,801 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, which includes 12,379 deaths and 9,36,947 discharges.

Active cases stood at 7,456 cases.

Active cases stood at 7,456 cases.

Of these, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 488 fresh cases.

According to a department bulletin, out of 7,456 active cases, 7,341 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 115 are in ICU.

Kalaburagi logged 37 fresh cases today, Tuamkuru 36, Udupi 33, Dakshina Kannada and Dharwad 25, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,09,163, followed by Mysuru 54,287 and Ballari 39,349.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,99,124, followed by Mysuru 53,098 and Ballari 38,671.

A total of over 1,94,98,106 samples have been tested so far, out of which 70,133 were tested on Wednesday alone, and 4,803 among them were rapid antigen tests

