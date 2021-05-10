Karnataka will receive its first 'Oxygen Express' on Tuesday, May 11. The Oxygen Express has left from Jamshedpur on Monday and is expected to reach Inland Container Depot, Container Corporation of India, Whitefield on Tuesday.

The Indian Railways said that the first 'Oxygen Express' to Karnataka is carrying six cryogenic containers--a total of 120 tonnes of life-saving gas.

Karnataka on Sunday reported 47,930 fresh COVID-19 infections and 490 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, another Oxygen Express carrying around 225 MT of oxygen from Gujarat's Hapa offloaded in Delhi Cantt on Monday. Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also tweeted about this, "Railways fight against Covid-19 is in full swing, as #OxygenExpress with 11 tankers carrying life-saving oxygen via Green Corridor from Hapa, Gujarat, is offloaded in Delhi".

Railways fight against COVID-19 is in full swing, as #OxygenExpress with 11 tankers carrying life-saving oxygen via Green Corridor from Hapa, Gujarat, is offloaded in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/w3IFcLxKOh — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 10, 2021





The Indian Railways has so far delivered nearly 4,200 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen in 268 tankers across the country.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Railways, as many as 68 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far. "Till now, 293 MT has been offloaded in Maharashtra, 1230 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 271 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 555 MT in Haryana, 123 MT in Telangana, 40 MT in Rajasthan, and 1,679 MT in Delhi," the Ministry said.

Yesterday, Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur received its first Oxygen Express, carrying 80 MT of life-saving gas.

In an effort to fulfil the rising demand for oxygen across the country due to a rampant surge in coronavirus cases, the Indian Railways launched 'Oxygen Express' to deliver medical oxygen to various states.

