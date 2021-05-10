Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Karnataka: First 'Oxygen Express' train to arrive in Bengaluru tomorrow

Karnataka: First 'Oxygen Express' train to arrive in Bengaluru tomorrow

Premium
Oxygen tankers on Oxygen Express. (File photo)
1 min read . 04:26 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Indian Railways said that the first 'Oxygen Express' to Karnataka is carrying six cryogenic containers--a total of 120 tonnes of life-saving gas
  • Another Oxygen Express carrying around 225 MT of oxygen from Gujarat's Hapa offloaded in Delhi Cantt on Monday

Karnataka will receive its first 'Oxygen Express' on Tuesday, May 11. The Oxygen Express has left from Jamshedpur on Monday and is expected to reach Inland Container Depot, Container Corporation of India, Whitefield on Tuesday.

Karnataka will receive its first 'Oxygen Express' on Tuesday, May 11. The Oxygen Express has left from Jamshedpur on Monday and is expected to reach Inland Container Depot, Container Corporation of India, Whitefield on Tuesday.

The Indian Railways said that the first 'Oxygen Express' to Karnataka is carrying six cryogenic containers--a total of 120 tonnes of life-saving gas.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The Indian Railways said that the first 'Oxygen Express' to Karnataka is carrying six cryogenic containers--a total of 120 tonnes of life-saving gas.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Karnataka on Sunday reported 47,930 fresh COVID-19 infections and 490 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, another Oxygen Express carrying around 225 MT of oxygen from Gujarat's Hapa offloaded in Delhi Cantt on Monday. Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal also tweeted about this, "Railways fight against Covid-19 is in full swing, as #OxygenExpress with 11 tankers carrying life-saving oxygen via Green Corridor from Hapa, Gujarat, is offloaded in Delhi".

The Indian Railways has so far delivered nearly 4,200 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid medical oxygen in 268 tankers across the country.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Railways, as many as 68 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far. "Till now, 293 MT has been offloaded in Maharashtra, 1230 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 271 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 555 MT in Haryana, 123 MT in Telangana, 40 MT in Rajasthan, and 1,679 MT in Delhi," the Ministry said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Norway's committee recommends dropping AstraZeneca, J&J jabs

1 min read . 04:57 PM IST
Premium

Arvind Kejriwal washing his hands of responsibility, leaving everything to Centre: BJP

1 min read . 04:49 PM IST
Premium

In India's northeast there's fear of a virus surge to come

3 min read . 04:40 PM IST
Premium

Mumbai’s daily vaccine roulette offers dark humor in India

1 min read . 04:21 PM IST

Yesterday, Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur received its first Oxygen Express, carrying 80 MT of life-saving gas.

In an effort to fulfil the rising demand for oxygen across the country due to a rampant surge in coronavirus cases, the Indian Railways launched 'Oxygen Express' to deliver medical oxygen to various states.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!