BENGALURU: Taking cues from others, the Karnataka government on Tuesday fixed charges for covid-19 treatment in private hospitals amid a surge in cases in recent weeks.

For those referred to private hospitals by public health institutes (PHI), per day cost ranges from ₹5,200 in a general ward to ₹10,000 for an isolation, intensive care unit (ICU) with ventilator support.

Prices are significantly higher for direct admissions in private hospitals, with per day cost for a general ward at ₹10,000 and ₹25,000 for ICU with ventilator.

The requisition from PHIs to private hospitals will be made by city corporation commissioner in the case of Bengaluru and deputy commissioners in the case of other districts, according to the order.

About 50% of beds in private hospitals will be reserved for treatment of patients referred by public health institutes. These will include HDU and ICU beds, with and without ventilator. Hospitals may utilise the remaining 50% of covid-19 beds for admitting patients privately.

However, prices mentioned are for general and multi-sharing wards and it would cost additional 10% for twin-sharing wards and 25% more for single rooms.

“Unforeseen complications/surgeries/other co-morbid conditions/pregnancy etc of covid-19 patients will be eligible for additional charges," the state government has said.

Prices were finalised after many rounds of consultation with private hospitals.

"The task force committee after going through the package rates recommended obtaining government approval for the rates suggested by the committee. The government has accepted the package rates suggested by the committee," said T.M.Vijay Bhaskar, chief secretary, Karnataka.

The state government has roped in 500 private hospitals to treat covid-19 patients, in addition to state-run healthcare facilities. It has converted stadiums and other large spaces to isolate asymptomatic people and has roped in private hospitals to help increase the number of beds and doctors in the fight against the virus.

Karnataka is projected to have around 25,000 cases by middle of August. Parts of Bengaluru have been locked down again following a spike in cases.

