Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Karnataka fixes uniform fare for taxis including Uber, Ola: Check new fare structure here

Karnataka fixes uniform fare for taxis including Uber, Ola: Check new fare structure here

Livemint

Karnataka: According to the new fare structure, cabs have been categorised into three classes based on the cost of the vehicle. Check details here.

Karnataka: Before the latest order, the fares were different for the two categories of taxis.

The Karnataka Transport Department announced new fare structure for city taxis and those operating through app-based aggregators like Uber and Ola on Saturday.

As per the new order released by the department, fares for app-based cab aggregators, as well as city taxis, would be uniform. Also, the revised fares would be applicable across the state with immediate effect, news agency PTI reported.

Before this, the fares were different for the two categories of taxis.

ALSO READ: Karnataka orders Ola, Uber, Rapido to stop auto services in 3 days after overcharging passengers

Karnataka: What's new fare structure for taxis

According to the new fare structure, cabs have been categorised into three classes based on the cost of the vehicle.

  1. For vehicles whose purchase cost is 10 lakh or below, the minimum fare has been fixed at 100 for up to four km with a charge of 24 for every additional km.
  2. For those costing between 10 lakh and 15 lakh, the minimum fare is 115, and per km cost 28.
  3. For those costing above 15 lakh, minimum fare is set at 130 with 32 charged for each additional kilometre.

According to PTI, the order clearly states that no cab aggregators will be allowed to collect extra charges.

ALSO READ: ‘Illegal’ auto-rickshaw services by Ola, Uber, Rapido continue to run in Karnataka despite ban

Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches

Answer today's question below!

Play Now

Waiting charges and GST

As for waiting charge, the first five minutes is free, after which passengers would be charged Re 1 for every minute.

"In addition, app-based aggregators can collect five percent GST as well as toll charges from the passengers," the new order stated.

“For cabs booked between 12 am and 6 am, operators can charge an extra 10 percent," the order stated.

(With inputs from PTI)

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.