The Karnataka Transport Department announced new fare structure for city taxis and those operating through app-based aggregators like Uber and Ola on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As per the new order released by the department, fares for app-based cab aggregators, as well as city taxis, would be uniform. Also, the revised fares would be applicable across the state with immediate effect, news agency PTI reported.

Before this, the fares were different for the two categories of taxis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Karnataka: What's new fare structure for taxis According to the new fare structure, cabs have been categorised into three classes based on the cost of the vehicle.

For vehicles whose purchase cost is ₹ 10 lakh or below, the minimum fare has been fixed at ₹ 100 for up to four km with a charge of ₹ 24 for every additional km. For those costing between ₹ 10 lakh and ₹ 15 lakh, the minimum fare is ₹ 115, and per km cost ₹ 28. For those costing above 15 lakh, minimum fare is set at ₹ 130 with ₹ 32 charged for each additional kilometre. According to PTI, the order clearly states that no cab aggregators will be allowed to collect extra charges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Waiting charges and GST As for waiting charge, the first five minutes is free, after which passengers would be charged Re 1 for every minute.

"In addition, app-based aggregators can collect five percent GST as well as toll charges from the passengers," the new order stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“For cabs booked between 12 am and 6 am, operators can charge an extra 10 percent," the order stated.

(With inputs from PTI)

