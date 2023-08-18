The customs team at Bengaluru airport on Friday took hold of 267 grams of gold following the inspection of a traveller who had arrived from Dubai, as reported by officials.

As reported by ANI citing customs, the gold, nearly weighing 267 grams, had been cleverly hidden within the passenger's belongings, resembling nuts and bolts. The authorities are currently in the process of conducting additional inquiries.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, officials stated that the Air Customs unit at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) apprehended a passenger arriving from Dubai for carrying 2.3 kilograms of gold paste in their baggage.

Passengers were caught attempting to smuggle gold through various means, including hiding it in their jeans, handbags, and even one passenger's attempt to conceal it internally. The total gold recovery, adding up to 6522 grams and valued at Rs. 3.42 crore, resulted from the searches.

Under the provisions of section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, the confiscated gold has been seized. Additionally, three passengers have been taken into custody under section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962. The ongoing investigation is being conducted to uncover more details, as stated in the official announcement.

In a separate incident last Wednesday, Airport Customs officials at Delhi Airport apprehended eight passengers who were discovered hiding gold worth Rs. 2.92 crore in a baggage trolley.

According to a high-ranking Customs official, there's a novel technique being employed to illicitly transport gold – by hiding it within the baggage trolleys accessible at the airport. This method was uncovered and executed following intelligence input.

In an official announcement, Customs conveyed that personnel at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport initiated legal action for gold smuggling on August 15. This action was prompted by profiling eight individuals from Uzbekistan who had arrived at Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport via Flight No. HY 421 from Tashkent.

(With inputs from ANI)