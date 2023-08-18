comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 17 2023 15:56:34
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 116.05 0.13%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 215.75 -0.76%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 613.55 -0.85%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 572.1 1.19%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 440.85 -2.04%
Business News/ News / India/  Karnataka flight passenger caught smuggling 267g crude gold hidden as nuts and bolts
Back

The customs team at Bengaluru airport on Friday took hold of 267 grams of gold following the inspection of a traveller who had arrived from Dubai, as reported by officials.

As reported by ANI citing customs, the gold, nearly weighing 267 grams, had been cleverly hidden within the passenger's belongings, resembling nuts and bolts.

The authorities are currently in the process of conducting additional inquiries.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, officials stated that the Air Customs unit at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) apprehended a passenger arriving from Dubai for carrying 2.3 kilograms of gold paste in their baggage.

Passengers were caught attempting to smuggle gold through various means, including hiding it in their jeans, handbags, and even one passenger's attempt to conceal it internally. The total gold recovery, adding up to 6522 grams and valued at Rs. 3.42 crore, resulted from the searches.

Also Read: IndiGo passenger caught smuggling gold worth 69 lakhs in slippers. Video

Under the provisions of section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, the confiscated gold has been seized. Additionally, three passengers have been taken into custody under section 104 of the Customs Act, 1962. The ongoing investigation is being conducted to uncover more details, as stated in the official announcement.

In a separate incident last Wednesday, Airport Customs officials at Delhi Airport apprehended eight passengers who were discovered hiding gold worth Rs. 2.92 crore in a baggage trolley.

According to a high-ranking Customs official, there's a novel technique being employed to illicitly transport gold – by hiding it within the baggage trolleys accessible at the airport. This method was uncovered and executed following intelligence input.

In an official announcement, Customs conveyed that personnel at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport initiated legal action for gold smuggling on August 15. This action was prompted by profiling eight individuals from Uzbekistan who had arrived at Terminal 3 of Delhi Airport via Flight No. HY 421 from Tashkent.

(With inputs from ANI)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 08:37 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App