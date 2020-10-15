Karnataka: Flood-like situation in state, thousands shifted, CM calls meeting

Karnataka has witnessed an aggravated flood-like situation on Thursday at a time when north Karnataka has been flooded after letting out water from major dams and the torrential rains.

According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre, the floodgates of all the major dams have been opened that resulted in water gushing into villages and formation of islands at different places.

The Linganamakki, Supa, Varahi, Harangi, Hemavathi, Krishna Raja Sagar, Kabini, Bhadra, Tungabhadra, Ghataprabha, Malaprabha, Almatti and Narayanapura, were filled to the brim.

Worst affected areas include- Yadgir, Raichur, Ballari, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Gadag, Koppal, Haveri and Dharwad

River Bhima has caused destruction in Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts after it was inundating and the water level in Krishna river at Devasugur in Raichur district is rising at an alarming level.

The Central Water Commission alerted about the rising water level of River Bhima at Deongaon Bridge in Afzalpur Taluk of Kalaburagi and said it "is expected to cross danger level by this evening".

The Commission has also said that the the flow of River Kagna Malkhed in Kalaburagi District is alarming depsite the diminishing water levels.

As many as 515 animals lost their lives while 4,782 people have been shifted to 36 relief camps opened by the district administration, according to sources in the Karnataka Disaster Management Authority.

The district authorities in Bidar and Vijayapura have opened relief camps for flood-hit people.

The NDRF team rescued people stranded at Haragadde, Karakalagadde in Raichur in the temporary island due to the sudden release of water from the dam across Krishna river due to the rising level.

This is the third wave of floods in the state in the past three months.

The Central team has inspected rain-related damage in various parts of the state when floods have been reported in August and September.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has called for a review meeting via videoconferencing with the deputy commissioners and senior officials of the flood-affected districts on Friday, said ANI.

After the district in-charge ministers visit respective places and give reports, compensations and funds, required for rehabilitation, will be released soon, he added.

