Karnataka food safety department issues 12-point advisory to hotels, restaurants amid crackdown

The Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Administration, Karnataka, has issued a 12-point advisory to hotels, restaurants, catering services and other food business operators, directing them to strictly comply with food safety and hygiene norms under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2011 and FSSAI rules.

The circular, dated August 11, comes amid intensified inspections across the state and outlines guidelines relating to food handlers, premises, storage, transportation and waste management.

Hygiene And Storage Guidelines The department directed food business operators to ensure that food premises are clean, hygienic and properly maintained, while food-contact surfaces, utensils and equipment are cleaned regularly. Food handlers have also been advised to wear clean uniforms, headgear and gloves and maintain personal hygiene.

The advisory stated that only good quality raw materials should be used and that ingredients must be stored in clean and hygienic conditions. Expired and substandard ingredients should be discarded, while food items should be properly labelled and stored.

Check the advisory here:

It directed operators to prepare food hygienically and keep cooked and raw food separately to prevent contamination. Hot food should be maintained above 60 degrees Celsius, while cold and frozen food should be kept below 4 degrees Celsius and minus 18 degrees Celsius, respectively. Separate utensils and containers should be used for vegetarian and non-vegetarian food.

Health Checks And Staff Requirements The department also directed food handlers to undergo health check-ups and said sick workers should not handle food. Frequent handwashing was emphasised, while a designated Food Safety Supervisor with FoSTaC certification must be appointed.

Transportation And Water Standards The advisory further stated that food transportation vehicles should be clean and covered, with separate transportation for raw and cooked food advised. Temperature control should also be maintained during transit.

Only potable water approved for drinking should be used for cooking and cleaning, and water tanks should be cleaned and tested regularly. Clean toilets with proper handwashing facilities should be provided for staff and customers.

Pest Control And Waste Management The department directed food establishments to remain free of pests and undertake regular pest control. Waste bins should be covered and cleared regularly, with open dumping prohibited and waste disposed of only through authorised agencies.

Food operators were also instructed to prevent cross-contamination between raw and cooked food and immediately discard food showing fungal growth. Details of allergens should be displayed, while nutritional information should be provided wherever applicable.

The advisory also stated that used cooking oil must not be reused and should be disposed of only through authorised agencies.

Warning Of Legal Action The department warned that violations would attract action under the Food Safety and Standards Act.

"All hotels, restaurants, canteens and catering units must follow these guidelines. Non-compliance will lead to legal action including closure and penalties," the Commissioner stated in the release.