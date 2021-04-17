Karnataka: Former CM H D Kumaraswamy hospitalised after testing positive for Covid1 min read . 07:35 PM IST
Kumaraswamy has now been admitted to Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Kumaraswamy has now been admitted to Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru
Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday was hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19.
Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka H.D. Kumaraswamy on Saturday was hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19.
He has now been admitted to Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru.
He has now been admitted to Apollo Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru.
Earlier today, the 61-year-olleader had posted, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I request everyone who came in close contact with me over the last few days to isolate themselves and get tested."
His mother Chennamma Devegowda had earlier tested positive and his father H.D. Devegowda too was in isolation for some time as a precaution.
Earlier on Friday Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa tested positive for COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Karnataka on Saturday recorded its highest ever single-day coronavirus spike by logging as many as 17,489 fresh cases in the span of just 24 hours. With today's numbers, the total tally reached 11,41,998, while the active cases touched 1,19,160, the state health bulletin said. Out of the 17,489 cases today, as many as 11,404 infections were reported from Bengaluru.
The state has been reporting a high number of infections since last week. On Friday, 14,859 fresh coronavirus cases were reported from Karnataka, while Bengaluru alone logged 9,917 cases.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.