Karnataka: Former govt clerk with ₹15,000 salary owns ₹30 crore in assets, 24 houses — how the fraud came to light

A native of Karnataka, who had previously worked as a clerk at the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) in Koppal, has been found to own 24 houses, around 40 acres of land, and other unaccounted assets worth ₹30 crore.
The man, reportedly identified as Kalakappa Nidagundi, earns a mere ₹15,000 monthly, but owns properties worth crores under his name and his family’s name, including his wife and brother.
The massive fraud came to light following a raid by the Karnataka Lokayukta officials. This operation was part of a broader crackdown by the team on misuse of official positions and the accumulation of wealth more than the declared sources of income.
According to an NDTV report, the ex-clerk's premises were raided, after which details of assets worth ₹30 crore, including 24 houses, four plots and 40 acres of farmland were found. He also owned two cars and two two-wheelers.
Besides the properties, Nidagundi was also in possession of gold worth nearly ₹30 lakh (350 grams) and over 1.5 kg of silver.
Nidagundi is now accused of embezzling over ₹72 crore. He allegedly took help from an ex-KRIDL engineer, ZM Chincholkar, to generate fake bills for 96 incomplete infrastructure projects.
The raids at places linked to Nidagundi are the latest in a series of such crackdowns by Lokayukta officials to uncover disproportionate assets in Karnataka.
As part of these raids, a team of Lokayukta officials, led by CPI Parashuram Kavatagi and supervised by Dy SP Pushpalatha and Officer PS Patil continue to examine documents, cash holdings, and property records.
