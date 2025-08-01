Karnataka: Former govt clerk with ₹15,000 salary owns ₹30 crore in assets, 24 houses — how the fraud came to light

A native of Karnataka, who had previously worked as a clerk at the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) in Koppal, has been found to own 24 houses, around 40 acres of land, and other unaccounted assets worth ₹30 crore.

The man, reportedly identified as Kalakappa Nidagundi, earns a mere ₹15,000 monthly, but owns properties worth crores under his name and his family’s name, including his wife and brother.

Fraud uncovered by raid The massive fraud came to light following a raid by the Karnataka Lokayukta officials. This operation was part of a broader crackdown by the team on misuse of official positions and the accumulation of wealth more than the declared sources of income.

According to an NDTV report, the ex-clerk's premises were raided, after which details of assets worth ₹30 crore, including 24 houses, four plots and 40 acres of farmland were found. He also owned two cars and two two-wheelers.

Besides the properties, Nidagundi was also in possession of gold worth nearly ₹30 lakh (350 grams) and over 1.5 kg of silver.

Allegations against ex-clerk Nidagundi is now accused of embezzling over ₹72 crore. He allegedly took help from an ex-KRIDL engineer, ZM Chincholkar, to generate fake bills for 96 incomplete infrastructure projects.

The raids at places linked to Nidagundi are the latest in a series of such crackdowns by Lokayukta officials to uncover disproportionate assets in Karnataka.

Corrupt officials under lens The officers who came under investigation for similar frauds include: