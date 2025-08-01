Subscribe

Karnataka: Former govt clerk with ₹15,000 salary owns ₹30 crore in assets, 24 houses — how the fraud came to light

A raid by Karnataka Lokayukta officials found that a former government clerk possessed assets worth 30 crore, including 24 houses and 40 acres of land, despite earning only 15,000 monthly.

Written By Eshita Gain
Updated1 Aug 2025, 07:14 PM IST
Ex-clerk in Karnataka owns <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30 crore in assets and 24 houses even after earning just <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15,000 a month.
A native of Karnataka, who had previously worked as a clerk at the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) in Koppal, has been found to own 24 houses, around 40 acres of land, and other unaccounted assets worth 30 crore.

The man, reportedly identified as Kalakappa Nidagundi, earns a mere 15,000 monthly, but owns properties worth crores under his name and his family’s name, including his wife and brother. 

Fraud uncovered by raid 

The massive fraud came to light following a raid by the Karnataka Lokayukta officials. This operation was part of a broader crackdown by the team on misuse of official positions and the accumulation of wealth more than the declared sources of income.

According to an NDTV  report, the ex-clerk's premises were raided, after which details of assets worth 30 crore, including 24 houses, four plots and 40 acres of farmland were found. He also owned two cars and two two-wheelers. 

Besides the properties, Nidagundi was also in possession of gold worth nearly 30 lakh (350 grams) and over 1.5 kg of silver. 

Allegations against ex-clerk

Nidagundi is now accused of embezzling over 72 crore. He allegedly took help from an ex-KRIDL engineer, ZM Chincholkar, to generate fake bills for 96 incomplete infrastructure projects.

The raids at places linked to Nidagundi are the latest in a series of such crackdowns by Lokayukta officials to uncover disproportionate assets in Karnataka.

Corrupt officials under lens 

The officers who came under investigation for similar frauds include: 

  • Jayanna R: Executive Engineer, National Highway Hassan Division in Hassan
  • K Omprakash, Senior Assistant Director of Horticulture, BDA, Bengaluru
  • N Venkatesh, Tax Accessor, Shettyhalli Sub-Division, BBMP, Bengaluru
  • Venkatesh G, Taluk Health Officer, Hiriyur Taluk, Chitradurga District 
  • Anjaneya Murthy M, Junior Engineer, Rural Drinking Water and Sanitisation Department, Gowribidanuru Tq, Chikkaballapur District

As part of these raids, a team of Lokayukta officials, led by CPI Parashuram Kavatagi and supervised by Dy SP Pushpalatha and Officer PS Patil continue to examine documents, cash holdings, and property records.

