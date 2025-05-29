Karnataka forms anti-communal task force after Mangaluru murders: Minister Parameshwara says ‘anyone who incites...’

After two back-to-back murders in Mangaluru, the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah-led government in Karnataka has set up an anti-communal task force, NDTV quoted officials as saying.

The task force will be headed by a Deputy Inspector General (DIG)-level officer. The report added that it will be activated in three districts: Mangaluru, Udupi, and Shivamogga.

According to another report by Deccan Herald, the anti-communal task force will have three companies.

Anti-communal task force strength The DH report, which cited a government order, said that 248 officers, including a Deputy Inspector General of Police, will be part of this task force. These 248 officers have been separated from the Anti-Naxal Force. The total strength of the new unit is 656 officers and personnel.

Role of anti-communal task force According to the government order, the anti-communal task force will gather intelligence on probable communal and provocative incidents, including hate speeches, and help prevent them.

Meanwhile, State Home Minister G Parameshwara has directed the officers to hold peace meetings with the community leaders.

“The order has been issued to immediately set up and enforce the special action force. Necessary steps will be taken by the Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) MA Saleem. The three districts are considered very sensitive. Anyone who incites communal violence won’t be spared,” DH quoted Parameshwara as saying in Bengaluru on Thursday.

“It [Dakishan Kannada] is a district with intelligent, good, and educated people. In terms of growth, too, there are a lot of opportunities there. We are of the belief that we will put an end to communal incidents there,” he added.

Earlier this week, two men were brutally attacked with swords in Kambodi Kalpane in Bantwal of Dakshina Kannada district in Mangaluru. This month, two murders were reported in Mangaluru.

