Karnataka: Four dead as ambulance crashes into toll gate

Karnataka: Four dead as ambulance crashes into toll gate1 min read . 01:54 PM IST
A speeding ambulance crashed into the toll gate in Karnataka's Udupi district on Wednesday.
In a horrific incident, as many as four people were killed after a speeding ambulance crashed into a toll gate at Shiroor in Udupi district of Karnataka on Wednesday.
The visuals of the accident, which surfaced on social media, showed that a toll gate attendant tried to clear the way for the ambulance after noticing the fast-approaching vehicle.
The ambulance was reportedly on its way to bring a patient from Honnavar to Kundapur, lost its control and collided with the toll booth in the Udupi district of Karnataka yesterday.
In the video footage, it can be seen that the toll gate employees were removing the barricades, but failed to remove the last barricade. However, the speeding vehicle lost control and crashed into the toll gate plaza.
The deceased have been identified as Gajanana, Lokesh, Manjunath and Jyoti, according to reports.
The toll gate staff has also sustained serious injuries, as reported by news agency ANI, adding that a complaint has also been registered at the Byndoor police station.
(With agencies inputs)
