Siddaramaiah faces fresh trouble in Muda case, Karnataka HC issues notice to CM, his wife on plea seeking CBI probe

  • Siddaramaiah is facing allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi BM by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA)

Livemint
Updated16 Apr 2025, 04:19 PM IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (ANI)
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (ANI)

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday issued notice to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife and others in response to an appeal filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna, seeking direction to transfer the investigation into the MUDA site allotment case to the CBI.

Siddaramaiah is facing allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi B M by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsNewsIndiaSiddaramaiah faces fresh trouble in Muda case, Karnataka HC issues notice to CM, his wife on plea seeking CBI probe
MoreLess
First Published:16 Apr 2025, 04:19 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in News

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.