Home >News >India >Karnataka: Full lockdown likely after 12 May if people do not cooperate, says CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka: Full lockdown likely after 12 May if people do not cooperate, says CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa. (File photo)
1 min read . 03:38 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

Karnataka Covid-19 updates: The Karnataka government had imposed a two-week-long curfew on April 27, which will end on May 12

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday hinted that lockdown will be imposed in the state if people do not cooperate and violate Covid-19 safety protocols.

"People are not following the Janata Curfew properly. They are not abiding by our warnings. Hence, lockdown could be inevitable," CM Yediyurappa told reporters near Annamma Devi Temple on Friday.

The CM said that his government will soon finalise the stringent measures required to control the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

"If people wish that stringent measures should not be taken, then people should cooperate by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing," the Chief Minister said. Otherwise, strong measures will become necessary, he added.

The Karnataka government had imposed a two-week-long curfew on April 27, which will end on May 12. However, the curfew has yielded partials results with the government allowing many sectors to operate with 50 per cent staff.

Now, the experts have suggested chief minister Yediyurappa go in for a complete lockdown at least till May-end as the coronavirus cases in Karnataka have increased at an alarming proportion.

The state is reporting about 50,000 cases daily and has about 5.5 lakh active cases. The daily fatalities too were exceeding 300. Bengaluru urban district has so far reported 8,87,086 infections and 7,145 deaths.

Separately, the Karnataka government has decided to cap the price of CT-scan and digital X-ray in private hospitals and labs at 1,500 and 250 respectively on Friday.

Karnataka Health Minister Sudhakar K warned that strict action would be taken against hospitals and labs which violate rules and charge high prices.

